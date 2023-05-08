Truist Securities Maintains FS KKR Capital (FSK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FS KKR Capital is 21.39. The forecasts range from a low of 17.93 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of 19.12.

The projected annual revenue for FS KKR Capital is 1,794MM, an increase of 5.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

FS KKR Capital Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $19.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 34.29%, the lowest has been 10.27%, and the highest has been 128.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 23.14 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in FS KKR Capital. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSK is 0.57%, an increase of 47.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 104,968K shares. The put/call ratio of FSK is 2.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 19,727K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 11,778K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 4,347K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,479K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,938K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 3.53% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 3,986K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSK by 1.12% over the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to BDCs with approximately $16 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

