Truist Securities Maintains F.N.B. (FNB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for F.N.B. is $18.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.23% from its latest reported closing price of $15.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for F.N.B. is 1,760MM, an increase of 10.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in F.N.B.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNB is 0.19%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 386,535K shares. The put/call ratio of FNB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 24,189K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,297K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 1.36% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 17,719K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 15,430K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,854K shares , representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 6.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,719K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,613K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,281K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNB by 0.44% over the last quarter.

