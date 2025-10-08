Truist Securities Maintains Fluor (FLR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.04% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fluor is $50.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.04% from its latest reported closing price of $42.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluor is 18,272MM, an increase of 12.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluor. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLR is 0.29%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 190,478K shares. The put/call ratio of FLR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,284K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,191K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 82.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,364K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,592K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 29.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,284K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 27.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,153K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,551K shares , representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 31.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,091K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLR by 34.66% over the last quarter.

