Truist Securities Maintains Flowers Foods (FLO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.22% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Flowers Foods is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 43.22% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Flowers Foods is 5,112MM, a decrease of 0.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flowers Foods. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLO is 0.12%, an increase of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.11% to 209,131K shares. The put/call ratio of FLO is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,721K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,891K shares , representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 36.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,283K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 22.43% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 8,186K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 41.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,288K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,701K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 43.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,395K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLO by 20.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.