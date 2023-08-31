Truist Securities Maintains Five Below (FIVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 226.21. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $282.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.64% from its latest reported closing price of 182.95.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,660MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1053 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 69,357K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,017K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 106.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,104K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 7.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,931K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,920K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,736K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

