Truist Securities Maintains First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of First Financial Bancorp. (NasdaqGS:FFBC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.45% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Financial Bancorp. is $30.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from its latest reported closing price of $25.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Financial Bancorp. is 852MM, an increase of 8.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial Bancorp.. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFBC is 0.10%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 102,197K shares. The put/call ratio of FFBC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,706K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,685K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,608K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,896K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,790K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFBC by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors holds 2,751K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.