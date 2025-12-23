Truist Securities Maintains Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (FITBO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FITBO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $21.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.70 to a high of $25.92. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $19.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 9,867MM, an increase of 21.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITBO is 0.11%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 1,810K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 791K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 14.55% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 383K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 6.30% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 321K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares , representing an increase of 41.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 59.24% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 162K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 14.73% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 118K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 10.10% over the last quarter.

