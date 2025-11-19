Truist Securities Maintains Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.22% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fidelity National Information Services is $82.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 32.22% from its latest reported closing price of $62.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fidelity National Information Services is 16,254MM, an increase of 55.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Information Services. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIS is 0.28%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 638,462K shares. The put/call ratio of FIS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 45,046K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,783K shares , representing a decrease of 21.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 93.55% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 43,105K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,274K shares , representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,957K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,948K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 24.07% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,776K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,515K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 6.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,916K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,713K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIS by 1.56% over the last quarter.

