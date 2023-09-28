Truist Securities Maintains Ferguson Plc. (FERG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ferguson Plc. (NYSE:FERG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.08% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson Plc. is 159.97. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.08% from its latest reported closing price of 163.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson Plc. is 29,781MM, an increase of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson Plc.. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 15.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.65%, a decrease of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 170,562K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,729K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,054K shares, representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,486K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 1,071.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,386K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,426K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 7.84% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,762K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,883K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Trian Fund Management holds 5,495K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,864K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.