Truist Securities Maintains Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.71% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust is $110.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from its latest reported closing price of $98.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Realty Investment Trust is 1,201MM, a decrease of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,013 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRT is 0.19%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.89% to 85,455K shares. The put/call ratio of FRT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Resolution Capital holds 3,163K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,265K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 1.39% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,029K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,763K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 88.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,204K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,142K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRT by 11.26% over the last quarter.

