Truist Securities Maintains Extra Space Storage (EXR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Extra Space Storage is 170.85. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 32.93% from its latest reported closing price of 128.53.

The projected annual revenue for Extra Space Storage is 1,866MM, a decrease of 9.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extra Space Storage. This is a decrease of 71 owner(s) or 5.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXR is 0.35%, a decrease of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 174,119K shares. The put/call ratio of EXR is 2.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 17,876K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,780K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,886K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 5.20% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,836K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,600K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares, representing an increase of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 9.76% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,327K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,160K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXR by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2020, Extra Space owned and/or operated 1,921 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 149.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

