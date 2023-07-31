Truist Securities Maintains Exponent (EXPO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.40% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exponent is 111.69. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.40% from its latest reported closing price of 89.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exponent is 507MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exponent. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 10.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPO is 0.24%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 55,006K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,180K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 4.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,752K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,831K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,414K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 11.02% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,625K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Exponent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.