Truist Securities Maintains Evolent Health (EVH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.50% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolent Health is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 222.50% from its latest reported closing price of $4.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolent Health is 2,372MM, an increase of 15.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolent Health. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVH is 0.17%, an increase of 22.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 148,051K shares. The put/call ratio of EVH is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 10,425K shares representing 9.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,795K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 50.32% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,778K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 6,423K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company.

Engaged Capital holds 5,854K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,179K shares , representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 47.41% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,325K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVH by 10.39% over the last quarter.

