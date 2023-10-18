Truist Securities Maintains Everi Holdings (EVRI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.64% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Everi Holdings is 22.73. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 92.64% from its latest reported closing price of 11.80.

The projected annual revenue for Everi Holdings is 830MM, an increase of 1.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everi Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRI is 0.17%, a decrease of 29.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 96,246K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRI is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,684K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,002K shares, representing a decrease of 28.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 3,986K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,307K shares, representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 27.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,719K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 2,447K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 22.64% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,124K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares, representing an increase of 28.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRI by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Everi Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

