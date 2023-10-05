Truist Securities Maintains European Wax Center Inc - (EWCZ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of European Wax Center Inc - (NASDAQ:EWCZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.59% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for European Wax Center Inc - is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 50.59% from its latest reported closing price of 15.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for European Wax Center Inc - is 228MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Wax Center Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWCZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.93% to 61,126K shares. The put/call ratio of EWCZ is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 13,110K shares representing 26.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,483K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing an increase of 13.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,034K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 18.19% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,800K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,532K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 6.58% over the last quarter.

European Wax Center Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 808 centers nationwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.