Truist Securities Maintains Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.02% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide is 128.83. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.02% from its latest reported closing price of 118.17.

The projected annual revenue for Euronet Worldwide is 3,724MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEFT is 0.34%, an increase of 25.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 60,615K shares. The put/call ratio of EEFT is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,095K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 23.94% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,567K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 9.60% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,554K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 0.62% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,279K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,944K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 7.90% over the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 43,956 ATMs, approximately 324,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 717,000 POS terminals at approximately 328,000 retailer locations in 55 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 447,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries.

