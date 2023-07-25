Truist Securities Maintains Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.91% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity Lifestyle Properties is 76.55. The forecasts range from a low of 68.68 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from its latest reported closing price of 71.60.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Lifestyle Properties is 1,510MM, an increase of 3.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $71.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 3.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Lifestyle Properties. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.46%, a decrease of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 200,702K shares. The put/call ratio of ELS is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,122K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,226K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,572K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,735K shares, representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 7.17% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,770K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,884K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,184K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,194K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,453K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 36.43% over the last quarter.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Background Information

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

