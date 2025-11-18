Truist Securities Maintains EPR Properties (EPR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.74% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is $57.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $65.89. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from its latest reported closing price of $50.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is 570MM, a decrease of 19.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 833 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.20%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.66% to 72,259K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,827K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,842K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 9.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,469K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 4.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,442K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 1,994K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,870K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 48.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,863K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.