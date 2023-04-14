Truist Securities Maintains Ensign Group (ENSG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ensign Group is $110.77. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of $98.40.

The projected annual revenue for Ensign Group is $3,427MM, an increase of 13.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.69.

Ensign Group Declares $0.06 Dividend

On March 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $98.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.36%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 0.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JMEE - JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 11.70% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 11.49% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

SSMAX - Siit Small Mid Cap Equity Fund - holds 107K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 17.73% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Group. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSG is 0.37%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 57,764K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ensign Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Ensign Group independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 231 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

