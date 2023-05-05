Truist Securities Maintains Engagesmart (ESMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Engagesmart is 27.25. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 68.62% from its latest reported closing price of 16.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Engagesmart is 388MM, an increase of 19.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Engagesmart. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 16.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESMT is 0.35%, a decrease of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 156,760K shares. The put/call ratio of ESMT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 97,209K shares representing 58.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 25,005K shares representing 15.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,927K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 89,839.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,464K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,791K shares, representing a decrease of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 15,175.60% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,148K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,668K shares, representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 33.96% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,967K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing an increase of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESMT by 28.81% over the last quarter.

Engagesmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, its mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow its customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.

See all Engagesmart regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.