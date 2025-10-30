Truist Securities Maintains Element Solutions (ESI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Element Solutions is $30.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Element Solutions is 2,657MM, an increase of 6.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Solutions. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.28%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 307,341K shares. The put/call ratio of ESI is 4.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,288K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,769K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,278K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,664K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,144K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 49.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,391K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,909K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 6,671K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,425K shares , representing an increase of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 8.24% over the last quarter.

