Truist Securities Maintains Electronic Arts (EA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Electronic Arts is 146.33. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $169.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.52% from its latest reported closing price of 121.42.

The projected annual revenue for Electronic Arts is 8,505MM, an increase of 12.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EA is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 284,711K shares. The put/call ratio of EA is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,012K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EA by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,010K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,175K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 85.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,489K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,392K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,395K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,016K shares, representing a decrease of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 86.67% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,079K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EA by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Electronic Arts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.

