Truist Securities Maintains Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $89.44. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.39% from its latest reported closing price of $84.06.

The projected annual revenue for Edwards Lifesciences is $5,940MM, an increase of 10.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tekla World Healthcare Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 19.88% over the last quarter.

PREIX - T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Fund holds 441K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 810K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EW by 10.90% over the last quarter.

FNILX - Fidelity ZERO Large Cap Index Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EW by 0.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 429 owner(s) or 16.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EW is 0.33%, a decrease of 29.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 587,904K shares. The put/call ratio of EW is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

Edwards Lifesciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Edwards Lifesciences is driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape.

