Truist Securities Maintains eBay (EBAY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of eBay (NasdaqGS:EBAY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.14% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for eBay is $92.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from its latest reported closing price of $82.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for eBay is 10,630MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,154 funds or institutions reporting positions in eBay. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EBAY is 0.30%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 492,789K shares. The put/call ratio of EBAY is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 16,554K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,114K shares , representing a decrease of 39.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 28.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,821K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,143K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,085K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,367K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,470K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,175K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EBAY by 1.05% over the last quarter.

