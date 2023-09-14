Truist Securities Maintains Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.51% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Easterly Government Properties is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.51% from its latest reported closing price of 12.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Easterly Government Properties is 294MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

Easterly Government Properties Declares $0.26 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $12.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.44%, the lowest has been 3.79%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easterly Government Properties. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEA is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 88,430K shares. The put/call ratio of DEA is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,284K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,793K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 5.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,843K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 2.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,227K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 2,178K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,176K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Easterly Government Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.