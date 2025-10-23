Truist Securities Maintains East West Bancorp (EWBC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of East West Bancorp (NasdaqGS:EWBC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.19% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is $124.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.19% from its latest reported closing price of $102.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is 2,589MM, an increase of 0.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,070 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWBC is 0.30%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 165,799K shares. The put/call ratio of EWBC is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 10,683K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares , representing an increase of 27.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 88.14% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,129K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,819K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 33.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,489K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,421K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.