Truist Securities Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is 99.04. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of 86.45.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is 546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 14.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.34%, an increase of 5.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 60,049K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,688K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,727K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 43.20% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,553K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 58.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 351,580.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,436K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 77.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 39.56% over the last quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

