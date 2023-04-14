Truist Securities Maintains e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.98% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $78.44. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.98% from its latest reported closing price of $87.13.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Cipher Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DMCRX - Driehaus Micro Cap Growth Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 46.17% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 17.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.33%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 59,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

