Truist Securities Maintains Ducommun (DCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ducommun is 65.02. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.93% from its latest reported closing price of 48.19.

The projected annual revenue for Ducommun is 761MM, an increase of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ducommun. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCO is 0.22%, an increase of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 12,493K shares. The put/call ratio of DCO is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Capital Management holds 711K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 11.31% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 554K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 480K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 460K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 21.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 416K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCO by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Ducommun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

