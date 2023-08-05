Truist Securities Maintains Dine Brands Global (DIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dine Brands Global is 78.25. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.68% from its latest reported closing price of 57.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dine Brands Global is 829MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

Dine Brands Global Declares $0.51 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on July 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $57.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.33%, the lowest has been 1.83%, and the highest has been 16.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.71 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dine Brands Global. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.16%, a decrease of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.03% to 17,938K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,583K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,145K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 21.96% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,140K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 0.83% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 920K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 741K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.