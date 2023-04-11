Truist Securities Maintains Diamondback Energy (FANG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamondback Energy is $176.12. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.00% from its latest reported closing price of $143.19.

The projected annual revenue for Diamondback Energy is $9,751MM, an increase of 7.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Empirical Finance holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 7.68% over the last quarter.

SPLG - SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 4.30% over the last quarter.

SCAUX - Invesco Low Volatility Equity Yield Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 9.08% over the last quarter.

TruWealth Advisors holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FANG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamondback Energy. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FANG is 0.39%, a decrease of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 189,648K shares. The put/call ratio of FANG is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Diamondback Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

