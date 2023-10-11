Truist Securities Maintains DaVita (DVA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.32% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DaVita is 117.13. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.32% from its latest reported closing price of 91.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DaVita is 11,824MM, an increase of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in DaVita. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVA is 0.11%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 80,304K shares. The put/call ratio of DVA is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 36,096K shares representing 39.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,875K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 17.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,556K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,374K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares, representing a decrease of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 952.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,317K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVA by 15.53% over the last quarter.

DaVita Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.