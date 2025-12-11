Truist Securities Maintains Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PLAY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.04% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is $31.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.04% from its latest reported closing price of $20.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dave & Buster's Entertainment is 2,730MM, an increase of 29.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52, a decrease of 1.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster's Entertainment. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.09%, an increase of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 48,998K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 7,119K shares representing 20.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,411K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares , representing an increase of 84.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 108.19% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,361K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,905K shares , representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Patient Capital Management holds 2,137K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 46.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,647K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 46.89% over the last quarter.

