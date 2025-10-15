Truist Securities Maintains Curtiss-Wright (CW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is $499.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $311.19 to a high of $600.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $556.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is 2,866MM, a decrease of 13.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 132 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.35%, an increase of 17.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 38,819K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,228K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 45.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 40.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,150K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 14.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 789K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 63.42% over the last quarter.

