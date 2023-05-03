Truist Securities Maintains Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (CCRN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:CCRN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 37.52. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 75.50% from its latest reported closing price of 21.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,261MM, a decrease of 19.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 43,130K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,626K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,921K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,118K shares, representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 60.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,810K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management holds 1,603K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing a decrease of 42.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 56.16% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,159K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

See all Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.