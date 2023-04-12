Truist Securities Maintains Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy Inc. is $30.74. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 18.41% from its latest reported closing price of $25.96.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. is $8,270MM, a decrease of 8.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.32.

Coterra Energy Inc. Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 received the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $25.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.08 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,106K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares, representing an increase of 23.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 25K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 17.73% over the last quarter.

DIG - ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 14.12% over the last quarter.

BOK Financial Private Wealth holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 97.35% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 861,772K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

