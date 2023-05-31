Truist Securities Maintains Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 29.24. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.63% from its latest reported closing price of 22.91.

The projected annual revenue for Corporate Office Properties Trust is 627MM, a decrease of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Declares $0.28 Dividend

On May 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $22.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.98%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OFC is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 135,150K shares. The put/call ratio of OFC is 2.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,920K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,680K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 16.52% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,363K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 12.77% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,014K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,096K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,586K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,602K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing a decrease of 31.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OFC by 31.82% over the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ('IT') related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ('Defense/IT Locations'). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ('Regional Office Properties'). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

