Truist Securities Maintains Conoco Phillips (COP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conoco Phillips is 131.02. The forecasts range from a low of 94.94 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.23% from its latest reported closing price of 113.71.

The projected annual revenue for Conoco Phillips is 68,746MM, a decrease of 0.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conoco Phillips. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.54%, a decrease of 21.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 1,203,258K shares. The put/call ratio of COP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,843K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,686K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 44,731K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 14.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,658K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,878K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 22.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 29,099K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,019K shares, representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 23.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,558K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Conoco Phillips Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $63 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2020. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,108 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019.

