Truist Securities Maintains Conoco Phillips (COP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Conoco Phillips is 133.66. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from its latest reported closing price of 100.37.

The projected annual revenue for Conoco Phillips is 68,746MM, a decrease of 11.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.16.

Conoco Phillips Declares $0.51 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $100.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 6.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.20 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conoco Phillips. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.70%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 1,230,772K shares. The put/call ratio of COP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 58,686K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,743K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 43,593K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,971K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,878K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 34,709K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,372K shares, representing a decrease of 24.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,019K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,920K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Conoco Phillips Background Information

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $63 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2020. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,108 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019.

