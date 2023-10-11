Truist Securities Maintains Community Health Systems (CYH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Health Systems is 6.92. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $14.44. The average price target represents an increase of 147.91% from its latest reported closing price of 2.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Community Health Systems is 12,893MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Health Systems. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYH is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 115,200K shares. The put/call ratio of CYH is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,964K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Eversept Partners holds 7,278K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,082K shares, representing a decrease of 24.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 14.64% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,232K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,600K shares, representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,360K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing an increase of 42.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 1,481.75% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,402K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYH by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Community Health Systems, Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded hospital companies in the United States and a leading operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases or operates 85 affiliated hospitals in 16 states with an aggregate of approximately 14,000 licensed beds. The Company's headquarters are located in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb south of Nashville.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.