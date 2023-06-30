Truist Securities Maintains Columbia Banking System (COLB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.60% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Columbia Banking System is 27.80. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.60% from its latest reported closing price of 20.20.

The projected annual revenue for Columbia Banking System is 2,255MM, an increase of 87.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in Columbia Banking System. This is an increase of 282 owner(s) or 46.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLB is 0.22%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 122.01% to 234,235K shares. The put/call ratio of COLB is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 8,095K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 97.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 2,126.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,956K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,884K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares, representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 17.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,416K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,404K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares, representing an increase of 62.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLB by 75.62% over the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

