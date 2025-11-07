Truist Securities Maintains Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:COLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $45.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.88% from its latest reported closing price of $40.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 633MM, a decrease of 16.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.15%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 48,956K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,158K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 12.11% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,641K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 12.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,585K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 92.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,521K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 18.04% over the last quarter.

