Truist Securities Maintains Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 244.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is 14.72. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 244.66% from its latest reported closing price of 4.27.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is 425MM, an increase of 131.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.07%, a decrease of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 92,187K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,137K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 31.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,983K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 26.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,707K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,816K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 17.99% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,714K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,533K shares, representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

