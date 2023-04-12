Truist Securities Maintains CNX Resources (CNX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.26% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from its latest reported closing price of $16.67.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is $2,130MM, a decrease of 45.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 34K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Fmr holds 2,711K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 1,985K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 10.36% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 1.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.29%, an increase of 28.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 203,330K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

