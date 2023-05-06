Truist Securities Maintains Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civitas Solutions is 84.22. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of 67.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Solutions is 3,243MM, a decrease of 10.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.23.

Civitas Solutions Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $67.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.31%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 21.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.39 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.01%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Solutions. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.36%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 93,861K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,399K shares representing 26.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 11,644K shares representing 14.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,847K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 6.82% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,881K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,881K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 8.18% over the last quarter.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

See all Civitas Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.