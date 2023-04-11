Truist Securities Maintains Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civitas Solutions is $82.62. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $71.89.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Solutions is $3,243MM, a decrease of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COVAX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund II holds 203K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comerica Bank holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 28.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Bell Investment Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 344.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 79.12% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Solutions. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.38%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 92,761K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

