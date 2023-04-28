Truist Securities Maintains Cimpress (CMPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cimpress is 54.57. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.96% from its latest reported closing price of 52.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cimpress is 3,137MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cimpress. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPR is 0.21%, an increase of 39.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 26,826K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPR is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prescott General Partners holds 3,906K shares representing 14.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,648K shares representing 10.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Spruce House Investment Management holds 2,359K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,155K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,683K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 33.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPR by 66.11% over the last quarter.

Cimpress Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cimpress plc invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printdeal, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK, among others.

See all Cimpress regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.