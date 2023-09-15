Truist Securities Maintains Choice Hotels International (CHH) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is 131.24. The forecasts range from a low of 105.04 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of 126.48.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,509MM, an increase of 97.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.21%, a decrease of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.17% to 46,323K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,626K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 6.43% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 2,965K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,071K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 97.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 3,658.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,908K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 6.83% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information



Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

