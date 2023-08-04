Truist Securities Maintains Chesapeake Energy - (CHK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Chesapeake Energy - (NASDAQ:CHK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.56% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy - is 108.86. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $151.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.56% from its latest reported closing price of 84.02.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy - is 8,906MM, a decrease of 16.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.42%, a decrease of 18.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 158,561K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,666K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,851K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 8,580K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,936K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 88.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,964K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

