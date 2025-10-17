Truist Securities Maintains Charles Schwab (SCHW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.26% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles Schwab is $107.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from its latest reported closing price of $93.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles Schwab is 27,051MM, an increase of 18.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.63%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 1,810,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,358K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,751K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 74,836K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 70,604K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,160K shares , representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 36.07% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 57,933K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,286K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 8.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,502K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,587K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 7.71% over the last quarter.

